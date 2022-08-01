Top brass attends wreath laying ceremony of assault dog shot by terrorists

In a military ceremony last homage on Sunday was paid to the elite assault dog Axel who lost his life after being hit by the bullets of terrorist during a gunfight between Army and a terrorist on Saturday in Baramulla’s Wanigambala area.

The ceremony was held at Headquarters 10 Sector RR Hyderbaig, Pattan and was attended by Major General SS Slaria, GOC Kilo Force, Officers and ranks of 10 sect RR and representatives of J&K Police (JKP).

Wreaths were laid by the KILO force commander , Commander 10 sector RR , CO 29 RR and representatives of JKP. In addition the Officer Commanding, 26 Army Dog Unit and Axel’s handler also paid last respects to the fallen canine.

Meanwhile, in three separate incidents in Kashmir Valley, on specific inputs from JKP regarding the presence of unidentified terrorists, joint operations were launched where vehicle checkpoints were established at Hadipura and Wahathor by security forces and specific search operation at Aloosa was carried out on 30 JULY.