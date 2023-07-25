Top BJP leaders attend RSS leader Madandas Devi’s funeral

Top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party have reached here this afternoon to attend the funeral of senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Madandas Devi who passed away in Bengaluru on Monday.

Among them are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, leaders of other BJP-ruled states and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Devi, 81, a C.A. and a lawyer who had served as the RSS Joint Secretary, breathed his last in a private hospital Bengaluru at 5 a.m. on July 24.

Advertisement

Starting with the RSS from his school days, he had a six-decade long career

in the RSS or its affiliated organisations, and was the All India Organisation Minister of ABVP and a RSS Sarkaryavah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP and RSS leaders have mourned the

demise of Devi.