Tokyo Paralympics Games: PM Modi congratulates Bhavina Patel on winning silver medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhavina Patel on winning Silver medal in Table Tennis at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics”

In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Bhavina Patel won a silver medal as she lost to world No. 1 Zhou Ying of China in straight games in the final of the women’s table tennis Class 4 on Sunday.

Bhavina made history for India by becoming the first table tennis player from the country to win a medal in the Paralympic Games. The silver she won is India’s first medal at Tokyo 2020 and 13th overall—4 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

34-year-old Bhavina became the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics and also became only the second Indian female athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics after Deepa Malik, who bagged silver in shot put F43 in 2016.