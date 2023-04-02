Today Rajasthan has emerged as a rapidly growing economy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that society is witnessing positive changes thanks to the welfare schemes of the state government.

“Earlier, Rajasthan had the image of a backward state, but today Rajasthan has emerged as a model state and a rapidly growing economy. It is our aim to carry the benefits of all welfare schemes of the state government to every eligible person,” Gehlot said while addressing the Labharthi Utsav in Jaipur on Rajasthan Day on Thursday.

He said the state government is benefitting the common man with public welfare schemes like free education, water, electricity, ration, health insurance, tests, medicines, and treatment along with pensions to 1 crore people, new schools, colleges, roads, and cheaper gas cylinders.

Besides this, Rajasthan ranks second in the entire country with the economic growth rate of 11.04 per cent. Both these achievements have become possible at the same time because of the public money being spent by the state government in the public interest.

The number of employees working in the 181 Helpline has been increased to 1000 from 200 so that the general public do not face any problem in getting the benefit of the schemes.

Gehlot said that 19 new districts have been created in Rajasthan so that better governance could be ensured through small administrative units.