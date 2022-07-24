To motivate the next generation, Dharmendra Pradhan urges for including information about Anusilan Samity

Anusilan Samity was a well-known secret revolutionary organisation operating out of Bengal in the 20th century with a mission to destroy colonial rule and fuel India’s war for independence, according to Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan. The Minister raises the Tiranga in honour of this monument to bravery, selflessness, and inspiration.

Anusilan Samity, which was established by Satish Chandra Pramatha Mitra, Aurobindo Ghose, and Sarala Devi, was one of the many illustrious organisations from the religious land of Bengal, according to Pradhan, that helped to shape the national conscience through nationalist writings, publications, and an emphasis on Swadeshi.

He added that the Anusilan Samity was linked to legends like Deshabandhu Chittaranjan Das, Surendranath Tagore, Jatindranath Banerjee, and Bagha Jatin. Hedgewar had graduated from the Samity as well. He said, “Blessed to show respect to these greats, especially at the Amrit Mahotsav.”

In particular, the Minister requested the education community and NCERT to add enough details regarding Anusilan Samity in the future National Curriculum Framework. He continued, “Important information about the Anusilan Samity chronicles in our textbooks will encourage the next generation.”