TN police in search of man who cheated woman of Rs 29 L

SNS | New Delhi | May 30, 2022 3:25 pm

Photo: IANS

The Tamil Nadu police in Greater Chennai are looking for a guy who defrauded a woman of Rs 29 lakh in cash and gold on the pretence of marrying her.

Aravind Subramanian of Ekkathungal, posing as a Dubai-based businessman, approached the widow after her relatives supplied her information with a marriage service in T Nagar.

He piqued the woman’s interest, and they developed a tight bond. Later, the accused, who claimed to be divorced, grabbed her gold and money, claiming that she needed it for an urgent business requirement.

The woman visited him at Chennai’s Pondy Bazar and handed over the gold and cash for Rs 29 lakhs. However, after collecting the funds, the individual turned off his phone and has been missing ever since.

Greater Chennai Police have formed a special team to look into the man’s background and have also contacted the T Nagar marriage centre with his address and other information.
(with inputs from IANS))

