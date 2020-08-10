Political leaders in Tamil Nadu have appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take immediate steps to bring back the bodies of four students who had drowned in the Volga river in Russia.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan said he had requested Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to make arrangements to bring back the bodies of the four students at the earliest.

Murugan said a letter has been sent to Jaishankar in this regard.

MMK party leader M H Jawahirullah in a tweet said, “Four TN students Stephen, Ashik, Manoj and Ramu pursuing 6th year MD Course at Volgograd State Medical University, Russia had drowned in Volga river. Our deep condolences. MEA should take immediate steps to bring their bodies home.”

Ten medical students from Tamil Nadu studying in Volgograd State Medical University had gone to the river on Saturday and decided to take a dip. Caught in a sudden surge in the river water, four drowned while six of them swam to safety.