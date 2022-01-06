TN fireworks unit explosion: One more succumbs; death toll rises to 5

With one more person succumbing to burn injuries, the toll in the firecracker unit blast at Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district rose to five on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Muniyasamy, a worker at the unit in Manjalodaipatti village.

In the explosion that occurred on Wednesday, three people died on the spot while six injured. Later, one of the injured succumbed at hospital.

The deceased were identified as owner of the unit, Karuppasamy, Senthil, Kasi and Ayyammal.

Condition of injured Saraswathi, who is admitted to Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai is serious, according to police.

The blast occurred due to friction when chemicals were being mixed at Sri Solai fireworks, police said.

This is the second blast in Virudhunagar district since the new year with the first occurring on January 1 at RKVM firecracker unit at Kalathur in which four people died and six were injured.