Farmers in Central Tamil Nadu districts including Trichy held protests, raising black flags atop their homes in solidarity with the protesting farmers of North India who are demanding the repeal of the controversial farm laws.

The protest was staged in response to a call by the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as black day marking six months of the farmers protest and agitations against the controversial farm laws of the central government.

Cadres of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and leaders and cadres of various other organisations like the Tamil Maanila Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam hoisted black flags on top of their homes in Thanjavur, Trichy and other districts in the central region of the state.

P. Ayyakkannu, President, Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasaiygal Sangam told IANS, ” We are expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers of North India. We are observing May 26 as black day and have raised black flags on top of our homes and we have staged a protest march. We want the central government to repeal the anti-farmer laws with immediate effect.”

Earlier, the cadres and leaders of Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest by squatting on the Karur by-pass road in Trichy.