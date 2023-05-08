TN fake news case: SC directs Manish Kashyap to approach HC

The Supreme Court on Monday directed YouTuber Manish Kashyap to approach the concerned High Court challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him in Tamil Nadu and Bihar for his videos claiming that the migrant labourers from Bihar were being attacked in Tamil Nadu

Refusing to entertain Kashyap’s plea against his detention under NSA, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Ju8stice JB Pardiwala said that one cannot circulate fake videos and disturb the peace in a stable state.

Dismissing Kashyap’s plea, CJI Chandrachud said, “We can’t be seen lending support to you.”

“We are not inclined to entertain the petition. However, the petitioner has liberty to approach the High Court,” the court said in its.

Defending the invocation of NSA against Kashyap, Tamil Nadu government, in the course of the hearing, told the top court that the invocation of NSA has been confirmed by the state advisory board. The court was informed that there were 12 FIRs in Bihar and six in Tamil Nadu.

Kashyap had sought interim bail and clubbing of all cases at one place. He had said that cases against him were filed because he has raised the issue of violence against the Bihar-based migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu on social media. He was arrested from Bettiah in Bihar on March 18.

The bench was unmoved when senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Kashyap said that he (Kashyap) would remain inside continuously, and the same would-be a serious miscarriage of justice.

The advocate for Bihar told the bench that in FIR, the allegation against him is for creating a fake video in Patna City but projecting it being made in Tamil Nadu showing that migrant labourers are being killed in the Southern state. Second FIR is against him for the video with a different picture and different sound track and third FIR is based on a picture where he shows himself in handcuffs saying that he was arrested.

Bihar Government described Kashyap as a habitual offender

The YouTuber was arrested for circulating false and misleading stories about the alleged attacks on migrant labourers from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu.