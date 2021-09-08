TN assembly passes resolution against CAA

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the Act is separating the refugees on the basis of religion and country of origin instead of embracing them and is primarily against the secularism of the country. DMK was always against the law as it discriminate Srilankan Tamils and invoked the issue during the recently held state assembly election.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs staged a walkout against the resolution in the Assembly and staged a protest outside. The AIADMK too walked out of the session, but before that the AIADMK co-cordinator and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami who spoke about the Jayalalithaa University issue in detail but kept mum on DMK passing the resolution against the CAA.

Though the AIADMK voted in the favour of CAA in parliament when the Union government passed the Act in 2019, subsequently, the party in the 2020 Assembly election promised to work on repealing the CAA. Now the party opposing the DMK government’s resolution against the CAA.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Stalin said that the CAA is against secularism of the country. “The CAA is segregating the refugees of the country on the basis of religion and origin of the country, while we must be embracing them. Hence the Tamil Nadu government is urging the Union government to repeal the Act,” said Mr.Stalin.

In 2020, Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan had also tabled a similar resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of CAA. Kerala was the first state in the country to do so. The Opposition Congress headed by UDF, unanimously supported the resolution.