TMC politicising Bengal rape-murder incident: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said on Saturday that while the entire country is concerned and outraged over the heinous rape-murder of a woman doctor in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress government is attempting to defend itself by giving the incident a religious and political colour.

She also accused the opposition parties of trying to make it a political issue, calling it unjustified.

Mayawati said that in such cases, it is essential to focus on ensuring strict punishment for the culprits and delivering justice to the victim’s family.

In her social media statement on Saturday, the BSP chief said, “Everyone must rise above party politics and come together to take strict action against the real culprits, setting aside allegations and counter-allegations in this case.”

She noted that the victim’s family has stated they will not accept compensation and are focused solely on seeking justice. She emphasised that everyone needs to take the suffering of the victim’s family seriously and address the demand for justice regarding the incident.

“The protests by doctors and medical students on this issue are justified and widely supported. However, it is equally important to focus on the treatment of poor patients during this period. The government should also pay special attention to the safety and dignity of hospitals and doctors,” she added.