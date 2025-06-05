TMC MP Mahua Moitra weds BJD leader Pinaki Misra in private ceremony

In a surprise development Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra has reportedly married Pinaki Misra, a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a four-time Lok Sabha member from Puri.

According to sources, the marriage took place at a private ceremony in Germany, with no public announcement made about the event so far. Even party insiders were reportedly kept in the dark about the development.

Moitra, a two-time MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, is known for her outspoken views and sharp tongue in Parliament. She hogged national and international headlines for her ‘Early signs of fasicism’ speech address to Parliament.

She has previously been married to Danish financier Lars Brorson and her relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai ended in a bitter split.

A photo circulating on social media, reportedly taken in Germany, appears to show Moitra smiling and adorned in golden jewelry, further fuelling speculation about the marriage.

While neither Moitra nor Misra has officially confirmed the marriage, a staffer of the BJD leader however confirmed the news saying the two have quietly tied the knot in May.

Pinaki Misra is a seasoned politician and senior lawyer with a distinguished track record in the Parliament. He began his parliamentary career in 1996 and has had a long and illustrious career spanning nearly three decades in both politics and law.

The news of their marriage has come as a surprise to many, given the differing political affiliations of the couple.