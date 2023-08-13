TMC leader’s fair price shop with anomalies sealed

Acting on a specific complaint, officials of the state food and supplies department has sealed the fair price ration shop of sitting TMC councillor Mohammed Selim Akhtar of Ward 63, Asansol Municipal Corporation in Kulti area.

The incident has created a stir in the steel township of the country in Kulti. Deepak Mondal, official of the West Burdwan food and supplies department said that they have received complains several times after which stern action was taken. “We have found several anomalies in his shop and cancelled his license and sealed the shop,” he added. Bappa Chatterjee, new BJP district president of BJP in Asansol has alleged that TMC is involved in paddy and wheat theft. “I have heard this councillor has stolen 400 quintal of food which are meant for the poor people.

All TMC leaders are thieves,” he alleged. Mohammed Wasimul Haq, deputy mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation said that the TMC has nothing to do with the case and the food and supplies department are independently probing the case, the party does not interfere in such cases. “If our councillor joins the BJP he will come out clean through the washing machine,” Wasimul Haq mocked the BJP

