Security at the Tis Hazari complex has been tightened in view of a strike by lawyers on Monday over a major scuffle between advocates and police personnel on Saturday.

“We are on strike today in Tis Hazari courts against the police firing and its assault on us,” said senior lawyer Satinder Sharma.

As per reports, during the clash, that started with a minor argument over parking, one lawyer was injured allegedly in police firing and over 28 advocates and Delhi cops suffered injuries.

The police have claimed that the advocates assaulted them and set ablaze some police vehicles.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers, who are protesting outside the Supreme Court, have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the lawyers who were injured in the clash at Tis Hazari Court.

In view of the lawyer strike and given the sensitivity of the situation, the Delhi Police has changed its strategy with regards to the deployment of its forces in the complex on Monday.

The police has replaced its third battalion, which is deployed at the complex and solely deals with the jail inmates. It was the personnel of this battalion that got into an altercation with the lawyers on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has now deployed reserve police force from its various police stations at the complex.

Meanwhile, following the Delhi High Court order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh has been removed not been given any new charge for an indefinite period.

Taking the suo moto cognisance of the clash, the Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notices to the Delhi Police, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi Government, all bar association of district courts of Delhi and the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

The court also appointed retired Justice SP Garg to be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance to conduct a judicial inquiry into the scuffle.

