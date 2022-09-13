Timisgam by-poll in Ladakh sees large woman turnout

With 67.36 percent polling, women outnumbered men in casting their vote in the by-election for Timisgam constituency held on Tuesday in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh.

The election has turned out to be a prestigious direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. An official spokesman said that out of a total of 1,430 votes, 705 were cast by male electorate while 725 by female voters.

Polling was held amid tight security arrangements at all the seven polling stations.

The seat fell vacant after the Congress councillor from the constituency, Sonam Dorjey, died.

BJP has made all out efforts to grab the traditional Congress seat.

Meanwhile, nomination papers of an AAP candidate were rejected on technical grounds. However, as of National Conference and PDP, they did not field their candidates, leaving it to be a direct contest between Congress and BJP.

Counting of votes will be held on 17 September.