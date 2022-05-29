Time to understand Ayurveda deeply: President

Observing that India was fortunate to have the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda, President Ram Nath Kovind today said it was time for research and investigation for certification and quality of this alternative medicine system.

”This is the time to understand the knowledge of Ayurveda more deeply, sticking to the scientific test and modifying the technical parameters according to the needs of the present times,” he said.

The president was inaugurating the 59th Mahaadhiveshan of Akhil Bhartiya Ayurved Mahasammelan at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion, he also virtually inaugurated the new building of the Government Ayurved Medical College, Ujjain.

Addressing the gathering, the president said that many medical systems are prevalent all over the world, but Ayurveda is different from them. The meaning of Ayurveda is – Science of Life. The word ‘pathy’ is associated with many medical systems practiced in the world. It means the method of treating a disease when it occurs. But in Ayurveda, along with healthcare, the emphasis is also given on disease prevention.

He said the government has taken several measures from time to time for the protection and promotion of Indian systems of medicine. However, after the establishment of a separate Ministry of AYUSH in the year 2014, this work has gained even more momentum. Remarkable work has been done in the field of Ayurveda by various Research Councils associated with the government.

The president said; ”Our health status depends on our diet, lifestyle and even on our daily routine. What should be our daily routine, what should be our seasonal routine, and what should be our diet before medicine all this has been explained in Ayurveda.”

He noted that during the Mahaadhiveshan, the topic ‘Ayurveda Diet – Basis of Healthy India’ will also be discussed. He expressed confidence that the outcome of this deliberation would be useful in protecting the health of the people. He was happy to note that Akhil Bhartiya Ayurved Mahasammelan has been working to make the science of Ayurveda the national system of medicine in India since its inception.

The president said that people associated with the administration, research and education of Ayurveda are gathered here at one place, therefore, it can be expected that administrators will remove policy constraints and increase awareness among the general public about Ayurveda; that the teachers of Ayurveda will produce qualified doctors through such quality education who can provide affordable treatment to the people; and that the researchers will increase the reach, effectiveness and popularity of Ayurveda through research, documentation and validation in new areas of treatment and epidemiology of diseases.