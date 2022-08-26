Till the last breath of my life, I won’t go away from Rajasthan: Gehlot

Setting at rest the speculations about his probable shifting to AICC as party president from Rajasthan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he won’t go away from the state till the last breath of his life whatever be the liability in future.

“Main Thansu door Nahin hoon… (I am present between you). I am not away from you, this I tell every time. I am with this state, and till the last breath of my life, I will not go away from the state,” Gehlot, who was on an aerial survey of Hadoti region, told a group media persons yesterday evening at Anta in Baran district whose video went viral on social media.

“Whatever responsibility is there or I am having, whatever is done (probably by the AICC), I am present amidst you. Rajasthan is in my ‘Jehan’, I know its people, climate, drought and famine, and other development done here,” he said with a grin.

In Ahmedabad during a press briefing, Gehlot stressed that he was delegated two jobs, one as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and two, as a senior observer of Gujarat polls slated later this year, and he was doing both perfectly.

He, however, said, “Efforts would be made to convince Rahul Gandhi till the last, and the Congress Working Committee would decide on it. Gehlot also denied media reports that Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi had offered him the party chief’s post when he met her recently in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot made an aerial survey of flood affected regions of Hadoti region and on ground he met with the affected villagers, and directed the district administration to provide all help and food to the needy.