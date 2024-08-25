Tilak Nagar firing: One of the two accused nabbed after brief encounter

The Delhi Police on Sunday said one of the motorists, who fired upon a sweet shop in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, has been arrested after a brief encounter while the search is on for another accused in the case.

According to the police, the arrested individual, identified as Vishnu alias Kranti, was associated with the local Nandu Gang, who fired upon a sweet shop on Friday.

Sanjay Bhatia, Additional CP, Crime said, “Two people had come on a motorcycle and the pillion fired outside the shop after which they ran away. We have identified the person who was riding the motorcycle as Vijay and Vishnu”.

He said based on secret information received last night that Vishnu would head to Dwarka Sports Complex Road, a trap was laid by the cops for him. When the team spotted him, he opened fire at the cops. The police team retaliated and with a little effort overpowered him. A firearm with four bullets was seized from his possession, added Bhatia.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that before firing at the sweet shop, he had fired in the area of Dwarka North police station relating to a property dispute.

Meanwhile, in another case on the same day, two miscreants had opened fire outside a jewellery store in Mukherjee Nagar and fled from the scene. However, they threw a slip of paper outside the shop, demanding one crore rupees as extortion money from the jeweller.

The incident occurred on Friday when two motorists had opened fire at a sweet shop in Tilak Nagar, the police said. However no injuries were reported in the incident as the bullets hit the front glass of the shop, it added.

While the local police were patrolling in the main market at around 11 pm, they came to know that two persons fired on the sweet shop, stated cops.

A case was registered in this regard by the police and multiple teams have been formed to gather information and check the route of the assailants.

The police had also recovered four empty shells from the spot.