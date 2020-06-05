TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat slaps and thrashes an official in Haryana allegedly over a comment he made. The incident took place on Friday has been recorded in-camera. The video is viral on social media.

According to the reports, Sonali Phogat was inspecting a farmers’ market. She went with a list of farmers’ complaints to Sultan Singh, a member of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

She alleged that he made an objectionable comment at her. Furious with the incident, Phogat started thrashing and abusing the officer.

In the video, the officer is seen pleading with her, saying he was noting her complaints and would address them.

According to reports, she didn’t press charges after the officer apologised.

Reacting on the incidence on Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action against her.

खट्टर सरकार के नेताओं के घटिया कारनामे! मार्किट कमेटी सचिव को जानवरों की तरह पीट रही हैं आदमपुर, हिसार की भाजपा नेत्री। क्या सरकारी नौकरी करना अब अपराध है?

क्या खट्टर साहेब कार्यवाही करेंगे?

क्या मीडिया अब भी चुप रहेगा? pic.twitter.com/2K1aHbFo5l — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 5, 2020

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana assembly election as a BJP candidate.