Tihar Jail SP gets notice after 2 inmates shifted to Satyendar Jain’s cell on ex-minister’s request

The jail administration has issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Tihar jail no. 7 for shifting two men to the cell of former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s jailed leader Satyendar Jain on the latter’s request.

This comes after Jain had written an application from inside the Tihar Jail, requesting the prison administration to lodge him with two more inmates in the cell. Citing the depression and loneliness, he is suffering from, the Jain on May 11, requested the superintendent of Tihar jail no. 7 to lodge two more persons with him, an official of Tihar Jail said.

“Jain in his application said he is feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested him for more social interactions and he requested to lodge him with at least two more persons. He also provided two persons’ names, from the same ward no. 5,” the official said, adding that immediately his request was accepted and two persons were moved to his cell.

However, the jail administration along with the show-cause notice sent the AAP leader’s fellow inmates back to their cell.

According to the jail administration, the superintendent took this decision without informing the administration, whereas, as per the procedure, no inmate can be moved and transferred to another cell without informing the administration and taking permission.

Jain has been lodged inside Tihar Jail since June, last year.

Earlier in November, last year, a CCTV footage went viral and the AAP leader was seen having a full-body massage from inside the prison.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018, against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The charge sheet mentions that Satyendar Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others for the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt.

Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.