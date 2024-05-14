Tihar jail, four hospitals receive bomb threat in Delhi

Days after prominent schools of the city received bomb threats, Tihar jail and four hospitals of the national capital were similarly targeted on Tuesday.

According to a jail official, they received a threat, to which they immediately informed the Delhi Police and conducted checks as per protocols.

The police got the dog squad for the intensive checks and detection, while the jail administration with their own teams also conducted checks on the premises, however no suspicious object was found, the official said.

“Thorough checks were conducted by special squads and police teams, and nothing was found,” an official said.

Apart from the Tihar jail, earlier in the day, four hospitals in the city also got hoax bomb threats.

According to the Fire Department, calls regarding the bomb threats were received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Hedgewar Hospital and GTB Hospital.

This comes after Sunday when some other hospitals also reportedly received hoax bomb threats in the city, while an e- mail regarding an explosive device was also received at Delhi airport, which turned out to be a hoax.

It was on May 1, when over a 100 schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threat e- mails which brought all the agencies on their toes, while people panicked.