Tiger Division celebrates 80th Raising Day

The Tiger Division of Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army on Monday celebrated its 80th Raising Day here.

The Division was initially raised in 1942 and participated in world war-2 after which it was de-mobilised and was re-raised in March 1948 during first India–Pakistan war. Since then it has participated in the wars of 1965 and 1971, and in various operations like Operation Vijay, Operation Parakaram and Operation Zafran, where it earned laurels for its valour.

To commemorate the occasion, Brigadier Gautam Segan, Deputy GOC Tiger Division and Lt Colonel Rishma Sarin laid wreaths at the Tiger War Memorial, serving Officers, JCOs and Other Ranks of the Division paid homage to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice. Two minutes silence was observed in reverence of all the Fallen Heros from the Division.

Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division extended warm greetings to all ranks and their families and exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to the service of the Nation.