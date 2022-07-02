Three spies working for Pak arrested in Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s CID-Intelligence has arrested three Indians from border districts adjoining the international border involved in an espionage racket. They used to pass information of ‘strategic & sensitive importance’ to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

As part of ‘Operation Sarhad’ launched during June 25-28, the CID Intelligence detained 23 suspects and interrogated them individually from the Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts, Director-General Umesh Mishra told SNS when contacted.

Of the 23 suspects, the cops arrested three main accused Abdul Sattar, working as a spying agent for Pakistan since 2010, Nitin Yadav of Suratgarh who was selling fruits and vegetables was working with a Pakistani woman, and Ram Singh of Barmer, a worker in a factory, DG-CID Intelligence said.

All the three accused were getting money as a payment for spying on matters related to defense, Mishra said. They were also linked through social media groups.

A case under sections of the Official Secret Act, 1923 has been lodged after a technical inquiry and interrogation against them, and a probe has begun, Mishra said.