Three persons buried alive, 7 injured as wall collapses in Udaipur’s Krishi Upaj Mandi

Three persons including two customers were on Wednesday buried alive and seven others were injured when a wall of a shop collapsed due to basement construction in a neighbouring shop in Krishi Upaj Mandi at Udaipur.

The deceased Nilesh Minariya and Bavesh had come to the Mandi for shopping while Jashpal was working there as a farm labourer, SHO Hiran Magri Ram Sumer Meena told SNS when called.

The injured were rushed to the Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was camping in the city visited the hospital to direct medical authorities to take the best medical care to the injured. Gehlot announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs.50000 for the injured.

Police booked a case against the shop builder who was digging a deep basement near the accident site at 4:45 pm, SHO said.