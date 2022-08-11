Three minor school girls raped in capital Delhi, 4 arrested

Minor School girls raped: In a shocking incident three minor school girls are reported to have been raped in a house in Rohini, in Northwest Delhi. The girls were supposedly absconding to Mumbai when they were taken to the house by the accused, on the pretext of getting them railway tickets. After reaching the house, the accused intoxicated them with a drink laced with sedatives and raped all three of them. All the three girls are from the same government school and are reported to have been missing since August 6.

According to the sources, after raping and sexually assaulting all the minor girls, the accused planned to sell them in Chandigarh. While he was taking the girls towards Kashmiri Gate Bus Station, the girls somehow managed to escape and inform their families.

The girls were rescued by the police from Karol Bagh area and were taken to the hospital for medical examination. On the basis of medical reports, doctors confirmed that all the minor girls were sexually assaulted.

They were counselled and their statement was recorded. On the basis of statement of the victims, a case under sections 328/366A/370/376/506/120B/34 IPC & 6 POSCO Act was registered and four accused have been arrested including the rape accused.

According to a DCP South Delhi, “On August, 6, a complainant reported at Defense colony Police Station that his daughter went to her school at around 7.30 am. Later, it was revealed that the daughter of the complainant and her two other classmates were missing from school. On the basis of the statement, a case under section 363 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up.”

“During the course of investigation, the parents and classmates of all missing girls were examined. CCTV footage of the area was checked. Meanwhile, information about the girls was received about their movement in the Karol Bagh area, from where they were traced and rescued.” the police official said.

All the victims, while recording their statement, said they had planned to go to Mumbai, which is why they had reached New Delhi railway station. Where one accused met them and took them to a house in Rohini, on the pretext of providing the tickets for Mumbai. There they were intoxicated by offering drink and sexually assaulted in unconscious state.

Acting quickly on the complaint, the police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused men.

Immediately, a police team moved for Rohini and reached the house wherein the missing girls were kept after kidnapping. One Bangali Lal Sharma was found there and upon inquiry, he revealed that he ran a syndicate of selling the girls along with a lady.