Three minor boys drown while bathing in a rainwater pond in Delhi

Three minor school boys reportedly drowned while taking bath in a rain water pond, in the Tughlakabad area of South East Delhi. The incident is said to have occurred at about 2.38 pm on Thursday, when all the victims were playing in the pond with their friends.

On the information, a police team of Pul Prahladpur police station reached the spot and started a search operation.

According to a police official, all the boys were fished out of the pond, after an intensive search of about 30 minutes. They were rushed to Majeedia hospital, where all the three victims were declared dead. Their bodies have been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Rishab (16), a student of class 11th, Piyush (13), a student of class 8th, and Piyush (16), a student of class 10th. All of them were residents of Kahanpur area in Delhi.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East District), Isha Pandey said, a PCR call was received on Thursday noon, about the drowning of three school boys in a rain water pond located at a park in Tughlakabad area.

At once, a team of police rushed to the spot, where it was informed eight boys were gone to take bath in rain water logged in an open ground. While playing in the water, Piyush, Rishab and Piyush went into the deep water and started drowning. Other boys tried to help them but they disappeared into the water.

Later, police conducted an intensive search operation and took out the bodies of all the deceased.

A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated.