Three married sisters, two kids found dead in village well at Dudu

Three married sisters living in a joint family and two kids one of them missing for the last three days were on Saturday found dead in a well at Dudu town in Jaipur-Rural.

The deceased were identified as Kali Devi, 27, and her two kids: Harshit, 4 years, and twenty-days old son, Mamta Meena, 23, and Kamlesh Meena,20, the Superintendent of Police-Jaipur Rural Manish Agarwal told SNS when contacted.

In an FIR lodged with the Dudu Police station, their father Sardar Ram Meena alleged that they were being harassed and tortured for dowry by her inlaws and husbands, SP said.

The bodies were handed over to the family and a probe began to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths whether it was the mass suicide or the pent- murder, SHO of Dudu Thana Kesharam said.

Their bodies were spotted by a police team while searching their whereabouts on May 25.