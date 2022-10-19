Three dead in separate road crash incidents in Delhi

Three road crashes by unknown vehicles have claimed three lives in different parts of the National Capital. The identity of all the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained. Police have preserved the bodies in the mortuary and efforts are on to identify the deceased.

Three different cases have been registered at police stations of Vasant Kunj South, Fatehpur Beri and CR Park while efforts are on to trace the offending vehicles.

One incident is reported from Rajokri Flyover located in the area of Vasant Kunj South. It was reported that a person was badly struck by an unknown vehicle. The police team reached the spot and recovered the dead body from the Rajokri flyover, on the road connecting Gurugram and Delhi. The police shifted the body to Safdarjung Hospital. Further investigation is being carried out to trace the vehicle.

The second incident occurred in the area of Fatehpur Beri, where the body of an unidentified male aged about 30-35 years was recovered from the Jaunapur village market road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

During the initial investigation, a tattoo of ‘BEBY’ was found on the right hand of the deceased. A labor identification card with name ‘Pradeep’ was also found in his pocket. However, it has yet not been established if the card belonged to the deceased.

The body of the deceased was found in a beheaded state and marks of vehicle’s tyres were visible on the recovered body. Search is on for the vehicle that hit the deceased.

The third case is reported from the CR Park area near Tata Communication located on the Outer Ring Road. The body of the deceased was recovered; it seemed it had been crushed under some vehicle. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of AIIMS. A case has been registered and police are trying to identify the deceased. Also efforts are being made to trace the accused.