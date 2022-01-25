Three civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Amidst a high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians were injured and a police vehicle damaged on Tuesday when terrorists tossed a grenade at security forces in Srinagar’s Hari Singh High Street.

The attack has come a day before the Republic Day when the Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police are on high alert particularly in the Kashmir valley.

The injured civilians were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Windowpanes of some shops shattered due to impact of explosion of the grenade.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched search for terrorists who escaped after hurling the grenade.

Meanwhile, security has been further tightened in the union territory and vehicles were being checked.