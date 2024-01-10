Those responsible for injustices are advocating for Nyay Yatra: Nadda mocks Cong

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hit out at the Congress’s proposed Bharat Nyay Yatra, claiming that those responsible for societal injustices are now advocating for ‘nyay yatra’ (journey for justice).

Addressing the state BJP executive meeting here, he also underscored the opposition INDIA bloc’s attempts to impede progress, contrasting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda for national advancement.

“The ones responsible for societal injustices are now proposing Nyaya Yatra. Our vision for a developed India necessitates the inclusive participation of youth, women, the underprivileged, and farmers,” emphasized Nadda, affirming the government’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity in national welfare initiatives.

In a swipe at the opposition alliance, the BJP president alleged that the coalition’s sole purpose is to safeguard black money and specific families.

Reflecting on Modi’s leadership, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP’s future, asserting that north east India has witnessed substantial progress under the prime minister’s guidance.

He also highlighted significant changes in India’s political landscape under Modi’s tenure, citing a substantial allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development. He pointed out Modi’s extensive engagement with the north east, resulting in pivotal outcomes like the ULFA accord, restoring peace, and resolving decades-old insurgency issues.

Nadda also claimed the resolution of border disputes in the north east, emphasizing the substantial allocation of 10 per cent of the budget for the region’s development.

He credited the prime minister for implementing long-pending Congress projects, enhancing connectivity in the region, establishing AIIMS in Guwahati, constructing 10 medical colleges, and facilitating the establishment of Assam as a hub for cancer care.

The BJP chief also visited the iconic Kamakhya Temple in the capital city.

Nadda presided over the state executive and core committee meetings of the party’s Assam unit, with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.