Third Global Organic Expo promotes India’s ancient farming

The third ‘Global Organic Expo 2022’ concluded on Sunday at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute here in the National Capital under the theme of “Profitability for Humanity”.

The three-day event drew over 30,000 traders and organic enthusiasts and made more than Rs 150 crore in revenue in just three days.

The Global Organic Expo stressed the importance of organic farming, which is important not only for human health but also for the overall health of the planet. It provided a forum for the Delhi’s business community, traders, government bodies, and chambers of commerce to collaborate and promote ‘ease of doing business’.

Mr Ved Prakash Mahawar, president of Shespro and former director (Onshore) of ONGC, said, “The 3rd World Organic Expo-2022 provided a platform for different countries to showcase their expertise on organic products and the potential of organic food and market offer to the consumer and business community.”

“The goal of this expo is to promote India’s ancient farming system by utilising cutting-edge technologies and scientific methods to ensure farmers’ production, marketing, and income enhancement of high-quality products,” he added.

Organic product manufacturers from across India, including the North East Region (NER) and Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, as well as women entrepreneurs, Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), start-ups, and organic product exporters, all contributed significantly to the Expo’s success.