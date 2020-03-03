Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left people wondering with his cryptic tweet, where he said he is considering “giving up” his social media accounts on Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Congress party took no time in taking a dig at PM Modi on this announcement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi replying on his tweet said, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Another Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala suggested PM Modi to “give this advice to concerted army of trolls.”

He tweeted, “Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.”

Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name! Sincere Regards,

Citizens of India. https://t.co/hGtf64Fyf9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 2, 2020

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav too took a dig at Modi’s tweet and said (in Hindi), “Thinking of closing the path of social dialogue is not a good thing. There are other more meaningful things to leave like fascination for power, politics of enmity, whimsicality and asking select media to raise questions of your choice and world trip. Please consider about these things as well.”

सामाजिक संवाद के रास्ते बंद करने की सोचना अच्छी नहीं है बात… छोड़ने के लिए और भी बहुत कुछ सार्थक है साहब… जैसे सत्ता का मोह-लगाव, विद्वेष की राजनीति का ख़्याल, मन-मर्ज़ी की बात, चुनिंदा मीडिया से करवाना मनचाहे सवाल और विश्व विहार… कृपया इन विचारणीय बिंदुओं पर भी करें विचार! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 2, 2020

PM Modi is hugely active on social media. He is one of the most widely followed politicians in the world with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube channel, and his Instagram page has 35.2 million followers. Last September, Modi was the third most followed world leader on the Twitter, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

He is the most followed world leader on Instagram with over 30 million followers. US President Donald Trump currently has 14.9 million followers while his predecessor Barack Obama has 24.8 million followers on Instagram.

Within some time of tweeting his post was liked by over 1.6 lakh users and retweeted over 45,000 times. Twitterati was busy coding why pm Modi was thinking about leaving social media.Hashtag #NoSir started trending with users urging him not to give up his accounts. He is trolled as well for his idea of giving up the social media.