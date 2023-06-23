The world is one family: PM’s message to US Congress

In a historic address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told the Joint Session of the US Congress that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

He said: “These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror.”

Modi said the last few years saw deeply disruptive developments and with the Ukraine conflict, war has returned to Europe. It is causing great pain in the region. “As I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy. And, we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering.”

The Prime Minister said India lives by the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or The World is One Family. “Our engagement with the world is for everyone’s benefit,” he said. “When India grows, the whole world grows,” Modi said.

Amidst repeated chanting of “Modi, Modi” by Congress members, and frequent standing ovation by a majority of them, the Prime Minister spoke of India’s democratic ethos and growing economic stature, and the special place the United States occupies in India’s approach to the world.

“We come from different circumstances and history, but we are united by a common vision. And by a common destiny. When our partnership progresses, economic resilience increases, innovation grows, science flourishes, knowledge advances, humanity benefits, our seas and skies are safer, democracy will shine brighter, and the world will be a better place,” the Prime Minister said.

There was repeated applause from the US Congress as Modi proudly narrated the achievements of India’s youth, women, common citizens in technology acceptance, and the vibrancy of the Indian democratic system.

The Prime Minister had an instant connect with the Congress members and they overwhelmed him at the end of the address, shaking hands, taking pictures with him, while he walked across rows and rows of the Congress.

Modi referred to his second address to the US Congress and said “It is always a great honour to address the United States Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016.”

The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people, he said. “Over two centuries, we have inspired each other through the lives of great Americans and Indians. We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Junior,” he said.

“Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity,” Modi said.

Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse, he said. Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from times immemorial. In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the Mother of Democracy, the Prime Minister said.

He went on: “We have over 2,500 political parties. Yes, you heard that right- two thousand five hundred. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, and yet, we speak in one voice.”

“Every hundred miles, our cuisine changes. From Dosa to Aloo Prantha and from Srikhand to Sandesh. We enjoy all of these. We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life,” he said.

He said “Today, the world wants to know more and more about India. I see that curiosity in this House too. We were honoured to receive over hundred Members of the US Congress in India over the last decade. Everyone wants to understand India’s development, democracy and diversity. Everyone wants to know what India is doing right and how. Among close friends, I am happy to share the same.”

He said when he first visited the US as Prime Minister, India was the tenth largest economy in the world. Today, India is the fifth largest economy. And, India will be the third largest economy soon.

“We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows, the whole world grows. After all, we are one sixth of the world’s population! In the last century, when India won its freedom, it inspired many other countries to free themselves from colonial rule,” he said.

In this century, when India sets benchmarks in growth, it will inspire many other countries to do the same. “Our vision is Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust and everyone’s efforts,” he said.

“Let me share with you how this vision is translating into action, with speed and scale. We are focusing on infrastructure development. We have given nearly 40 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people. That is nearly six times the population of Australia,” he said.

India runs a national health insurance programme that ensures free medical treatment for about 500 million people. In the past, women sages in India composed many verses in the Vedas. “And today, in modern India, women are leading us to a better future,” he said.

“Nearly 1.50 million elected women lead us at various levels and that is of local governments. Today, women serve our country in the Army, Navy and Air Force. India also has the highest percentage of women airline pilots in the world,” he said.

“I believe that investing in a girl child lifts up the entire family. Empowering women, transforms the nation,” he said. The youth of India are a great example of how a society can embrace the latest technology.

In the last nine years, over a billion people got a unique digital biometric identity connected with their bank accounts and mobile phones. Last year, out of every 100 real time digital payments in the world, 46 happened in India. There are nearly four hundred thousand miles of optical fibre cables serving people.

“India grows while being responsible for our planet. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet. While becoming the fastest growing economy, we grew our solar capacity by Two Thousand Three Hundred per cent! Yes, you heard it right – Two Thousand Three Hundred per cent,” he said.

He said today India and the US are working together, in space and in the seas, in science and in semiconductors, in start-ups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art and artificial intelligence, in energy and education, in healthcare and humanitarian efforts.

The Prime Minister said “I can go on and on. But, to sum it up, I would say, the scope of our cooperation is endless, The potential of our synergies is limitless, And, the chemistry in our relations is effortless.”

“Every Indian Prime Minister and American President of the past has taken our relationship further. But our generation has the honour of taking it to greater heights. I agree with President Biden that this is a defining partnership of this century,” he said.