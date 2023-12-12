The showstopper: How farmer-friendly drones are captivating thousands as yatra moves ahead

On the auspicious occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) from Khunti, Jharkhand, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. What started as a nationwide initiative to bring government welfare programs to the grassroots level has now taken an innovative turn, showcasing the transformative power of drone technology in agriculture and allied activities.

The VBSY, a mammoth outreach program covering over 2.60 lakh Gram Panchayats and 4,000+ urban local bodies, has become a symbol of progress and inclusivity. As the Yatra gains momentum, one remarkable aspect stealing the spotlight is the integration of drones into the agricultural landscape. The initiative aims to empower farmers with cutting-edge technology, providing them with the tools to enhance productivity and sustainable practices. Advertisement

DRONES: STARS OF THE SHOW

People eagerly await the VBSY IEC Vans and the show of drones that have become the stars of the show. The flying machines with a buzzing sound are captivating audiences, especially the farmers as live demonstrations are being held throughout the campaign. These demonstrations illustrate the potential of drones in revolutionising agriculture. The focus is not just on increased efficiency but on empowering farmers with knowledge and tools to make informed decisions.

In all corners of the country, drone demonstrations have garnered immense admiration from the farming community, particularly women farmers. From Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, from Gujrat to Tripura, the message was clear – drones are a catalyst for positive change in agriculture.

The live demonstration showcases the balanced use of fertilizers, emphasizing the importance of avoiding excess chemical fertilizers. Drones sprayed nano urea, nano DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate), and other micronutrient fertilizers, showcasing the precision and efficiency that technology brings to agriculture. The live demonstration of pesticide spraying through drones further highlighted the potential of this technology in effective pest management. The live demonstration of aerial spraying of liquid fertilizers and pesticides promotes a method that controls excessive fertilizer use in a limited time frame.

NARI SHAKTI: UNLEASHING THE POTENTIAL OF DRONES

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure women-led development. In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. Smt. Komlapati Venkata Ravnamma is a member of a self-help group in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. She acquired the skill of drone flying for agricultural purposes in just 12 days and shared her experiences with the Prime Minister via video conferencing on November 30. When the Prime Minister inquired about the implications of employing drones for agricultural purposes in villages, she affirmed that it aids in addressing water-related challenges while also optimizing time efficiency.