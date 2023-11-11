The encounter broke out in J&K’s Pulwama

On Saturday an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

The firing started after a joint team of police and security forces obtained an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After the full area was covered by Army and police, the terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retribution by the security forces.

Further details are awaited.