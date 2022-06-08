Tesla should manufacture in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Elon Musk is ready to manufacture Tesla in India then there is no problem. We have got all competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that Elon Musk can reduce the cost but our request to him is that to come to India, and start manufacturing here. India is a huge market, there are exports and ports available.

He can make his exports from India and he is welcome and they do not have any problem. But suppose you want to manufacture in China and sell in India then that will not be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is to come to India and manufacture here.”

Nitin Gadkari also gave a suggestion to Elon Musk. He said that “India is a good market and it is a huge market. So, it is a win-win situation for both. All products and vendors are also available in India and they are of good quality. It will be easier for him to make it in India and then sell it in India. He will earn good profits and it will be good for our economy also.”

The government says that it does not seem fair for Tesla to manufacture the vehicles in China and then bring them to India. Because of this, they want Tesla to start manufacturing in India and then sell them also. This would benefit our country and also help them in pricing the vehicles much more aggressively.

Musk had tweeted that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. “Tesla isn’t in India yet due to “Challenges with the government”, he posted.

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.

With a $40,000 (over Rs 30 lakh) price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain an affordable model in the US but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.