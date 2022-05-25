Terrorists shoot down policeman, injure his 7-year daughter

A policeman of J&K Police, Saifullah Qadri was killed and his 7-years daughter injured on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire at him in the Soura area of Srinagar.

Qadri was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed, police said.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted; “We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture”.

The policeman was shot outside his home and his minor daughter in panic clung to his shoulder. She also received bullet injuries.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched the search for terrorists involved in the attack.

Terrorists have sometimes been targeting policemen and soft targets in the valley. They have threatened to spill blood during the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the killing of the policeman and injuring his daughter have been condemned by various political parties.

The National Conference tweeted; “Unequivocally condemn the barbaric attack on @JmuKmrPolice constable Saifullah Qadri in which he lost his life. May the deceased rest in peace & may his family find the strength to face the days ahead. Prayers for complete recovery of his daughter who received injuries in the attack”.