Terrorists shoot dead retired Army soldier in JK

A retired Army soldier was killed and his wife and a close relative were injured as terrorists shot at them from point-blank range on Monday afternoon in South Kashmir’s Behibagh area of the Kulgam district.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment and the Army and paramilitary forces have cordoned the area.

The terrorists targeted retired soldier of the Territorial Army (TA), Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his family members in the broad daylight and escaped from there.

The injured were rushed to a Srinagar hospital, but the ex-soldier succumbed to his wounds.

There were reports that terrorists barged into their house and fired at the inmates. Another report said they were targeted near their house.

The retired soldier was shot in his stomach, while the other two suffered injuries on their legs and hands.

The killed ex-serviceman has been identified as Lance Naik Manzoor Ahmed Waghey (Retd), 162 TA.

His 32 years old wife Aaina Akhtar, who suffered injuries on her left thigh and his 13 years neice, Saina Hameed, who received injury on her right hand, were responding to treatment and their condition vwas stable.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar Police have filed a chargesheet against seven terror associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) in the UA(P)A Court, Srinagar.

The chargesheet pertains to Case FIR No. 31/2024, registered at Police Station Khanyar, under Sections 13, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UA(P) Act, along with Section 7/25 of the Arms Act. A total of 8 accused were involved in the case, including a Pakistani terrorist operating under the code name Usman, who was neutralized in a police encounter.

Charges have been formally filed against the 7 individuals for their involvement in various terror-related activities, while an abate challan has been submitted in connection with the deceased Pakistani terrorist.

J&K Police remains committed to combate terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of our people, said a police spokesman.