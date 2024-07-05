Terrorist planning ‘lone wolf’ attacks arrested in MP

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said that they have arrested a terrorist of the banned outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), who was planning ‘Lone Wolf’ style attacks at public places and on security personnel and their families.

According to ATS IG Dr Ashish, teams of the ATS arrested Faizan Sheikh (34) from his house in the Saluja Colony in Khandwa town of the state on Thursday.

The police said they recovered a pistol, five live cartridges, membership forms of SIMI, Jehadi literature related to IM, ISIS and other terrorist outfits, four mobile phones and other incriminating material from the possession of Faizan Sheikh.

The police produced Faizan in the court, which remanded him to police custody for five days. Police also detained a 16-year-old boy for questioning.

According to police officials, a ‘Lone Wolf’ style attack is carried out by a single person at public places with the aim of harming several people at the same time.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the MP Police for the action. The CM said that the state government would not let any terrorist or criminal succeed in their nefarious designs.