India slams Pakistan at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday saying that the rules and legislation brought in the Jammu and Kashmir are internal affairs of the country.

India’s response comes a day after the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir at the UN Assembly saying, “Pakistan has always called for a peaceful solution. To this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5 in 2019.”

The Indian side was represented by delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan’s pre-recorded statement was played.

“The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of,” India said.

Accusing Pakistan of giving shelter to terrorists, India’s representative Mijito Vinito said, “The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in the US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. This is the same leader who called Osama Bin laden a martyr. This is the same country which systematically cleanses the minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and others through its abusive blasphemy laws and forced religious conversion,” he said.

“What should rather be on the agenda of the UN is Pakistan’s deep state and its unrelenting political and financial support to terrorist organisations and mercenaries which are a threat to global peace and security. The only crowning glory that this country has to show to the world for the last 70 years is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism, and clandestine nuclear trade,” India said.

“This Hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering, and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used today at this great Assembly by the leader of Pakistan (Imran Khan) demean the very essence of the United Nations,” India said at UN.

India’s response came as a part of its Right of Reply after all the country speeches in the high-level debate of the 75th session of UNGA concluded yesterday.

That is typically when countries start exercising the right to respond to the statements made by any other country against them.

(With agency inputs)