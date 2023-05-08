Not ruling out the terror angle in the two mysterious blasts in the holy city of Amritsar, the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday said the Punjab Police are scientifically and forensically investigating these explosions to get to the truth.

Two persons were injured in the twin blasts.

After visiting the site where of the blasts occurred this morning and on Saturday on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, the DGP, however, said the triggering mechanism or detonator was not found at the spot. This, he said means it was a crudely-assembled low-intensity explosive device.

Yadav told reporters in Amritsar, “An IED (improvised explosive device) needs a triggering device. No such triggering mechanism or detonator was found from the spot. The absence of a triggering mechanism means a crude kind of device (was used). Hence, it is too early to say if it is mischief or there is a terror angle, an organised attempt by some module or some personal angle. We will not rule out any angle. We will deeply investigate all angles.”

He further said, “We will also investigate the significance of the timing of the blast. We will examine if someone procured a locally available material to give a wrong impression about the law and order situation in Punjab.”

He informed the media that the explosive was kept in a container at a parking lot on Heritage Street. A string was attached to the container. The container (with explosives) fell down when someone pulled the string and was accidently pulled by some passerby which caused the blast.

CCTV footage was being checked to ascertain the identity of the person who kept the container at the parking lot, Yadav added.

“I want to say that the Punjab Police is fully capable of handling this. The movement of the people is normal here (Amritsar). I want to assure people that we will maintain peace, harmony and law and order,” the DGP said.