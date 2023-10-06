Terai has an enormous potential for eco-tourism: UP CM

Highlighting the potential for eco-tourism in the Terai region, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that eco-tourism is experiencing rapid growth from Chuka to Kartaniya Ghat, Dudhwa, and Amangarh in Trai region of the state.

The Forest Department has taken significant steps, including the development of 10 wetlands, to enhance eco-tourism opportunities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded the Wildlife Week by reaching Mustafabad Guest House in Pilibhit.

Advertisement

During his visit, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 26 projects worth Rs 248 crore. He honored many officials of the Forest Department after visiting the exhibition organized at the venue.

In his address to a gathering, Yogi said human existence depends on animals and the water ecosystem. In Indian philosophy, the earth is referred to as the mother, and all living beings are considered her children. As living beings, we all coexist, whether a creature is domesticated or wild. Any crisis affecting animals and the ecosystem directly endangers human existence.

He said the double-engine government is continuously striving for development. “We are developing everyone,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that international organizations have conducted a joint survey. Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has been awarded the first global award in the survey. He noted that in 2014, there were 25 tigers in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a number that grew to 65 by 2018. The state of Uttar Pradesh, which had 173 tigers, now boasts more than 205 tigers.

Regarding the issue of human-wildlife conflict, the Chief Minister said, “To address the loss of life caused by such conflicts, the government declared it a disaster, ensuring a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for affected families. “Over the past six years, the Forest Department has transformed into a ‘model’ through active public participation.”

Underlining the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has been given the international Tiger X2 Award by Midori Paxton, UNDP Head of Ecosystem and Biodiversity Programme.