Tension in MP village after bovine body parts thrown inside temple

Members of the Hindu community staged a protest and the situation became tense in the Jaora town in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh after the head of a calf and another bovine body part were reportedly thrown inside a temple.

According to the police, the incident was reported at around 3 AM on June 14 from the Jagannath Mahadev Temple in the town. A priest of the temple was the first to see the body parts and flesh lying inside the temple premises, and he informed others.

The police were also informed and a police team rushed to the spot. The local administration authorities and police got the body parts removed from the temple premises and it was cleaned.

Several people gathered at the temple after hearing about the incident and staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused.

Police investigations revealed that two bike-borne youths had allegedly thrown the body parts into the temple premises.

Police subsequently arrested two persons, identified as Salman Mewati (24) and Shaqir Quereshi (19) and booked them on charges of hurting religious sentiments. Subsequently, the district administration also took action and razed some portions, said to be illegal, of the houses of both the arrested youth.

According to Ratlam SP Rakesh Khaka, police are investigating the matter further and if anyone else is also found involved then due action would be taken.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav directed the police and local administration to ensure stern action against those involved. He also appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

Religious leaders of the Muslim community also condemned the incident and urged the police to take action against anyone found guilty.