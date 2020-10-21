In a remarkable development, Telangana’s Covid-19 recovery rate has crossed 90 per cent as the state continued to see more recoveries than new infections.

Health officials on Wednesday said 1,811 people recovered during 24 last hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,04,388.

The state’s recovery rate climbed to 90.38 per cent as against the national average of 88.8 per cent.

The state reported 1,579 new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 2,26,124. Of this only 20,449 cases are active. Out of the total active cases, 17,071 are in home or institutional isolation.

Five more people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, ending 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,287. The fatality rate dropped to 0.56 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had co-morbidities.

Greater Hyderabad and districts continue to show declining trends in the number of new cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the office of the director of public health, Greater Hyderabad reported 256 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri t recorded second highest number of cases at 135 followed by Khammam (106), Rangareddy (102), Bhadradri Kothagudem (87), Nalgonda (90), Karimnagar (64), and Warangal Urban (59).

Out of 2,26,124 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,58,287) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (67,837) were symptomatic.

During the last 24 hours, 41,475 tests were conducted. Of this 38,614 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 2,861 in private.

Of the total samples 18,249 were primary and 4,977 were secondary.

With this the cumulative number of samples tested have gone up to 39,40,304.

As many as 18 government-run laboratories, 46 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,05,865. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.91 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.18 per cent.

Officials said 60.64 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 39.37 per cent were female.