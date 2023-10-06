Telangana home minister caught on cam slapping security officer

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali was, on Friday, caught slapping his personal security officer (PSO) on camera prompting the BJP to demand his resignation as well as an apology to the policeman.

The incident took place when the minister was felicitating another minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on the latter’s birthday. Even as the anchor of the programme was describing the minister as a calm person and not given to frustration Ali asked his PSO to pass the bouquet.

As the man appeared to be confused and cocked his head Ali lost his cool and slapped him. Eventually, others present on the occasion passed on the bouquet to the minister who handed it over to Yadav and hugged him. The two ministers were present at a government school for the launch of a new breakfast scheme for students.

As the video clip went viral there was all-around condemnation. BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar demanded his arrest under the relevant section of IPC for slapping a constable on duty.

BJP leader Gudur Narayana Rao wanted him to step down from his post for slapping the PSO while BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri also wanted BRS working president KT Rama Rao to respond while demanding that a case should be registered against Mahmood Ali for his display of “sheer arrogance”.

The home minister is not new to controversies. On the gang rape of a vet in Shamshabad, he had blamed the victim for not dialing 100 when her vehicle broke down.

A few days ago, he tried to impart the lessons to women in dressing properly.