Telangana HC lifts stay on probe into MLA poaching case

The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, removed the stay on the investigation by the Telangana Police into the MLA poaching case. The court directed the state government to file a counter affidavit in the matter by 18 November.

The BJP had filed a petition in the court on 27 October seeking a CBI inquiry or by judicial commission and accusing the state of attempting to tarnish its image. The single-judge bench had then ordered a stay on the investigations till 3 October.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had held a press meet after polling was over in Munugode and accused the BJP of trying to topple democratically elected governments in four states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

He had also said that all evidence had been submitted before the court by police on the same day. He then went on to add that the video footage would be sent to the Chief Justice of India, all Supreme Court judges and chief justices of High Court.

He appealed to the CJI to take the required action and save democracy and the nation. The three accused have also approached the Supreme Court for their release and the apex court issued notice to the state government on their petition.