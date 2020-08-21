He defeated COVID-19 to rejoin his duty but he met a tragic end in the Srisailam power plant fire.

Dharavath Sunder Naik was one of the nine people who were killed in the fire at the Srisailam Left Power House of Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS Genco).

Naik, an assistant engineer at the power plant lost his life just hours after resuming work following his recovery from COVID-19.

The 32-year-old, a native of Suryapet district of Telangana, had reported for duty at the underground power plant at 9 p.m. on Thursday. A couple of hours later, he along with eight others got trapped in the fire that started from a panel board reportedly due to a short circuit.

The bodies of the deceased were pulled out by rescue workers on Friday.

Naik had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was under home isolation at Jagani thanda of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district.

According to Naik’s relatives, he had fully recovered after treatment at home and had returned to Srisailam where he was living with his family at the quarters of TS Genco.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His parents were living in the village in Suryapet district.

After completing B.Tech, Naik secured the job of Assistant Engineer at TS Genco about five years back and was posted at Srisailam Left Power House.

A pall of gloom descended on his village following Naik’s death. His relatives left for Srisailam to bring back the body.