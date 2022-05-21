Telangana CM to visit Delhi Mohalla Clinic & Chandigarh’s bereaved Farmer’s Families

On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with the founder of APP party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mohalla clinic in the national capital at 5 pm.

K Chandrashekhar Rao is on an India tour and plans to attend national-level political and social programs. later, both the Chief Ministers will also visit a Delhi Government school.

To discuss the nation’s economic conditions Telangana Chief Minister met different political party leaders, and economic experts in Delhi a day before, on May 20.

His itinerary also includes his visit to Chandigarh on May 22 to share his condolences with 600 families of farmers who died during the nationwide farmers’ agitation. He will also distribute Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial support to each family.

He will distribute cheques accompanied by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s newly appointed CM Bhagwant Mann.

The cheques will be given to the farmers’ families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Further, on May 26, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao plans to visit Bengaluru. There he will meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. He will also meet social activist Anna Hazare the very next day, he will go to Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra. After that, he will make is a pilgrimage to Shirdi and offers prayers to Shri Saibaba.

While on May 29 or 30, the minister is expected to visit West Bengal and Bihar, where he will meet the suffering families of the soldiers who had lost their sons, husbands, and brothers in the Galwan Valley incident in 2020.

There as well, the chief minister will extend financial assistance to bereaved families as announced earlier.

Inputs from ANI.