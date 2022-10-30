Telangana CM claims BJP tried to buy MLAs to topple his govt

Seeking a probe into the case of poaching attempt on TRS MLAs, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him why he was going around toppling governments when he has already got two terms at the highest post.

The chief minister while addressing a poll rally in Munugode where a bypoll is slated to be held on November 3 paraded the four MLAs on stage and appreciated them for refusing to be sold by the crores of rupees offered to them by the “brokers” from Delhi. This is the first time the TRS chief spoke on the poaching row since 26 October night when the police raided the farmhouse at Moinabad and arrested the three accused. The accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after they were rearrested following High Court’s order. The chief minister wondered who gave the mediators hundreds of crores to poach the MLAs and said there must be a thorough probe. He added those behind this should not continue in power.

“With me four MLA have come from Hyderabad to Munugode. These are my four MLAs who refused the crores of rupees of Delhi brokers who conspired to poach against our government.”

Although the BJP has denied any links with the poaching case Mr Rao wondered: “I am asking Modi why this cruelty? How much more power do you want? You have already been elected twice, then why are you toppling governments? Did senior leaders of the RSS who are currently in the Chanchalguda jail indulge in this act without the Prime Minister’s support? He even took a jibe at the Prime Minister saying that the Vishwaguru was actually “Vishguru” and urged the voters of Munugode to consider before exercising their vote. “When we vote we must vote carefully. We cannot get bribed, cheated by such politics,” he told the gathering.

He also sounded a warning saying: “What you have seen is just a little bit. There’s much more, enough to shake up the throne in Delhi. It will be revealed in the days to come.” So far two unauthenticated audio clips have been released containing conversations between the accused two Ramachandra Bharti, Nanda Kumar and TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.